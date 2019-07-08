Will Vermont's new vaping laws drive more people to smoke?

Vermont health officials say strict new laws targeting e-cigarettes are aimed at curbing the sale of vaping products to young people. But critics say the higher costs will just drive people to smoke.

Vermont's new e-cigarette laws went into affect at the beginning of July and are designed to keep vaping products out of reach of children and young adults.

They include a 92 percent tax on all vaping products, the restriction of all online e-cigarette sales, and raising the smoking age to 21.

Before the new tax, a package of e-cig pods cost around $20 dollars. Now, the same package will cost about $45.

"I'm going to go out to a gas station and buy whatever's cheapest, because I'm kind of short on funds right now. Just out of college and got student loans to pay, and a nicotine addiction to crave," said Matt a former Champlain College student who preferred we not use his last name.

CDC research has shown that while vaping may be harmful, it is less dangerous than conventional cigarettes, and can be used to help quit.

"I don't think there's any disagreement on that, there's been considerable research done. It doesn't mean though that vaping products are safe," said Rhonda Williams with the Vermont Department of Health.

Owners of some vaping shops say the new laws will actually push Vermonters to use the traditional combustible cigarettes now that they are the much cheaper option.

"We're all going to work through this, but I do know that there are people who really just want the best deal, and I was able to offer them that, or at least something equivalent, and it kept them healthier. And I'm no longer able to offer that to them and I will see, certain people, you know, go back to cigarettes. It's absolutely going to happen," said Alexandra Morano, The owner of Valley Vape in Essex Junction.

"Me personally? Cigarettes -- it's gotta be. Again, student loan debt, housing crisis, everything compounding on top of me. I gotta say, I can't afford a $45 dollar pack of Juul pods right now, so, it's gotta be the cigarettes," Matt said.

Health officials says they are watching to see if more people like Matt take up cigarettes because of the new laws.