Will efforts to lure new Vermonters improve bond rating?

State Treasurer Beth Pearce says Vermont must continue its effort to attract new residents and grow the population as a remedy to recent bond rating cuts.

Vt. Treasurer Beth Pearce

Pearce told lawmakers Monday that state's demographic challenges of an aging population and young people migrating out was clearly behind the downgrading of Vermont's bond rating earlier this month by Fitch Ratings from AAA to AA+, its second-highest mark.

"I would agree with the administration and the legislature this has to be a priority going into the next session to take a look at ways we can foster more folks coming to Vermont," Pearce said.

Lawmakers and the governor last session got behind a new round of financial incentives to attract new residents. But Vermont Senate President Tim Ashe Monday said he's skeptical about how much state government can actually do to bend the demographic curve. He says the major credit rating agencies are "horrible" when it comes to progressive issues like environmental quality. And that when it comes to paying for housing to attract all the new residents, the bond rating downgrade actually acts as a disincentive.