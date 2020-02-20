Will fight over Green Light Law hurt North Country businesses?

Will a fight between New York state and the Trump administration hurt businesses along the border? Our Kelly O'Brien has been following the fallout from New York's new Green Light Law and takes a look at who's really affected by it.

Plattsburgh is just 20 miles south of the Canadian border. The Champlain Border crossing is one of the busiest in the country with millions and millions of dollars' in goods flowing across this point connecting Montreal and New York City. And this battle between the state and the feds could put a crimp in that commerce.

"There are those in politics that will tell you this is about immigration. I'm here to tell you they are dead wrong," said Matthew Albence, the director of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and New York law enforcement are banding together to let people know why the state's new Green Light Law is problematic.

"We are not asking the state of New York to provide us a list of illegal aliens or identify which individuals in this database are here illegally. I don't need New York to do my job for me," Albence said.

New York's Green Light Law took effect in December. Championed by advocates in the migrant labor community, it allows undocumented people to get a New York driver's license, helping them emerge from the shadows and drive legally.

New York is not the only state that allows that but it is the only state that doesn't allow border patrol and ICE access to DMV records.

"The same basic information that every other law enforcement agency in this state has access to and every other state in this nation provides to ICE and CPB," Albence said. "These checks serve a critical purpose, provide law enforcement with invaluable information about the situation they are about to enter and with the people whom they are about to interact."

In retaliation, the Trump administration shut down the state's Trusted Traveler Program.

Business leaders along the border say that will hurt the North Country's bottom line.

"We need to have a resolution, whatever that is, permanent or temporary, as soon as possible," said Garry Douglas of the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

Many of the manufacturers in the region are based out of Canada. The companies and their drivers are enrolled in the Trusted Travelers Program, allowing them to cross the border quickly because they have already been vetted by the government to cross international borders.

"You have all their information in your system, you've already checked them out very deeply and now you can focus more time on the people that are arriving at the border who you know nothing about," Douglas said.

Assemblyman Billy Jones and Sen. Betty Little both voted against the Green Light Law bill last year, arguing it doesn't serve the needs of the North Country and sends the wrong message to people here illegally.