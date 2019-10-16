Will help come when you call?

Imagine this: You awake to find a prowler outside your home and you call the police but it takes hours for an officer to arrive.

That frightening situation played out for one Vermont woman recently, but the fact is thousands of people living in rural areas do not have immediate access to emergency services.

Our Christina Guessferd is looking into the safety of small communities and how the difference in jurisdiction could affect safety.

Vergennes has its own police force, meaning quick response times to calls for help. The town of Waltham is just a five-minute drive away and doesn't have its own department. And as one Waltham woman found out, when you call 911-- even if there's a police station down the street-- help might not always come right away.

Christina Ensalata woke at 4:30 a.m. to what she thought was the sound of the wind, but when she checked her security system, she saw a stranger.

"I was so shocked when I looked at the video clip and was like, 'Oh, my God, this is happening again. There's a man with a bicycle coming up my driveway,'" Ensalata said.

Ensalata installed cameras on her property in September after neighbors told her about a string of break-ins around Waltham. Just a week later, the cameras captured a prowler which she reported to the police. So, when the man returned at the end of the month, she called 911 and explained the trespasser was attempting to break into her cars.

"Because I had caught him coming up the driveway so quickly and called 911 so immediately, in some ways I felt reassured because I was like, 'They're going to be here any second,'" Ensalata recalled.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: When you call 911, what's your idea of what should happen?

Christina Ensalata: For me, if I make the decision to call 911, I'm saying I need help.

But help didn't come.

"I never would have hung up the phone in a million years if I wasn't under the impression that police were coming," Ensalata said.

The dispatcher told the sergeant on call at the state police barracks in New Haven about the report of a suspicious man. But the dispatcher did not mention the attempted burglary in progress. So, the sergeant assigned the case to a trooper on the day shift, since state police are not on duty between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

"There was no ill intent there. It was all just miscommunication," Vt. State Police Lt. Matthew Daley said.

And if there hadn't been miscommunication: "You'd have had somebody there probably sooner. They would have called somebody out right then," Daley said. "Any accident, any attempted burglary, anything like that where there's a crime being committed, obviously, we're going to go."

Even if one of the two on-call troopers had been dispatched right away, the response would not have been immediate. It is part of the underlying challenge of providing emergency services in rural areas.

"We cover all Addison County, so anywhere from Ferrisburgh, Monkton, all the way down to Leicester, Salisbury, up into Goshen. So it's a good size area," Daley explained. "Geographically, it's challenging. If you're in Goshen and you get a call in Ferrisburgh, you can't hop on the interstate and get there in five minutes."

The New Haven Barracks covers 21 towns in Addison County. That's 11 troopers to about 21,700 people. Vergennes has an eight-person force, covering about 2,500 people. The Vergennes station is a five-minute drive from Ensalata's Waltham home.

"We didn't realize, as I think a lot of people don't, that the Vergennes police don't cover us here in Waltham, even though we share the same ZIP code, we share the same post office, all of my mail comes labeled to Vergennes, not to Waltham," Ensalata said.

"At the end of the day, the city of Vergennes pays for police services," Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel said. "But no, we don't just throw our hands up and say, 'I'm at the Vergennes line, I'm not going to go another mile down the road to help somebody out.'"

Regardless, the lack of resources forces departments to prioritize based on the municipalities they're paid to cover and when.

"The fact of the matter is until Vermont law enforcement has the capability or is staffed so they can have a 24-hour a day coverage, those kinds of things are going to happen," Merkel said.

"The way the system is hasn't been working for a long time," Ensalata said. "And if they don't do something about it, it's just going to continue to be an issue for those of us living in rural areas."

This is a fact of life for people in every one of Vermont's counties. Many people understand it's just part of living in rural areas. Others wonder if areas like this could improve public safety with regional police forces. People I spoke with say there are political and financial hurdles that can be hard to overcome and it will be up to communities to decide what price they put on safety.