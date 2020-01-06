Will money troubles close Vermont mental health facility?

Money troubles for the state's largest inpatient mental health facility and officials from the Brattleboro Retreat say it could be forced to sell or possibly close if things don't get turned around. Our Adam Sullivan sat down with Brattleboro Retreat CEO Louis Josephson on Monday to find out more about what's going on.

Josephson says, bottom line, the financial problems the Brattleboro Retreat is facing come down to state reimbursement rates, the amount of money it gets from the state for each person it serves. Currently, hospital officials say that rate is not enough to make ends meet.

"I think we are stressed." That's how Josephson describes the current financial state of affairs at the Brattleboro Retreat.

He says the 119-bed psychiatric and addiction hospital simply can't afford to keep treating patients at current Medicaid reimbursement rates. It's something he says should not come as surprise to the people charged with doling out the money.

"The state was here last spring with a team of 10 people combing through our books, looking through our clinical programs to make sure we are operating well. They came away from that and gave us a rate increase on November 1," Josephson said.

But he says that rate still is not enough, partially due to lower patient volume at the Brattleboro facility. Because of that, Josephson recently asked the state to increase its Medicaid reimbursement rate to fend off a possible sale or closure.

That request was denied by Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith. A strongly worded press release from Smith says, in part, "Their financial strategy appears to be built on a flawed premise that continued financial bailouts from taxpayers is an effective long-term solution." Smith went on to blame current leadership at the Retreat for the current crisis.

"It's unfortunate. He can have his opinion for sure. We work hard every day. We are trying to serve people. That is what I do and I think we do a really fine job of that here at the Retreat and it is a tough business. When you are dependent on Medicaid for 70% of your inpatient revenue, 50% of your overall revenue, you are very sensitive to these things," Josephson said.

WCAX News asked Smith for an interview but his office referred us to Vermont Mental Health Commissioner Sarah Squirrel.

"We are hopeful that there is a path forward right now," Squirrel said.

Retreat officials say closure or sale is a last possible option and there are no pending pans. The hospital is looking to trim where it can as it continues to negotiate.

"We also want to be good stewards of state dollars which is why we really want to see the next step in terms of thinking long term about the sustainability of the Retreat," Squirrel said.

The current financial dilemma comes as the Retreat works to add 12 level-one beds at the Brattleboro campus. It employs roughly 870 people and officials say closure would have a devastating impact on the region. But again, there are no immediate plans for that.