Will online option help with 2020 census count?

Chances are you got a letter or postcard in the mail that says the Census 2020 and your response is required by law.

It's been happening every 10 years since 1790 and it must go on, pandemic or not. That includes here in Vermont, where it's historically been tougher to pinpoint demographics in more rural areas.

The national response rate per state is 51%. In Vermont, it's 42%. And fewer people answer in Vermont's most rural areas.

Our Celine McArthur spoke Michael Moser, the coordinator at the Vermont state data center and research center for rural studies, about the numbers, whether a new online response option will help and more. Watch the video for the full interview.

