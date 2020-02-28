Will plastic bag ban prompt shortage of paper bags?

Plastic bags are disappearing from store checkouts across the country as more communities impose bans.

Sunday, March 1, New York will become the latest state to get rid of plastic bags when a statewide ban takes effect. The goal is to reduce pollution.

"Anything that helps the environment is a good thing," Avi Kaner said.

Kaner and his family have owned Morton Williams, a Manhattan-based chain, for more than 50 years. Kaner says now shoppers will have to bring their own reusable bags. Morton Williams will also sell two versions: a sturdy tote bag for 99 cents and a foldable cloth bag for 20 cents.

Under the new law, customers could also pay a nickel for a paper bag. But for Kaner, that's not really an option.

"Paper bags with handles are not even available to purchase in the United States," he said.

Stores across the country are having trouble stocking paper bags. There's been a sudden surge in orders as more communities dump plastic. Industry experts believe paper bag shortages could continue for years.

New York, California, Hawaii and Oregon have single-use plastic bag bans, while Maine, Vermont, Delaware and Connecticut will join the list later this year or next. Several major cities including Boston, Chicago, Seattle and Washington, D.C., also have rules limiting plastic bags in an effort to reduce pollution.

Proponents of the change predict shoppers will adapt and make reusable bags a new habit.