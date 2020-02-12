Will pot bill shut Vermont farmers out of the market?

A legal marijuana market is still just a vision in Vermont. And recent language added to a Senate-proposed bill could further blur that vision.

Last week, the House Government Operations Committee added language that would make cultivating the plant not considered farming under Vermont law.

Farmers rely on a lot of tax exemptions for business, and some hemp farmers in the state are only doing so until they can grow cannabis.

Colin Flanders of Seven Days has been looking into the issue. He told our Galen Ettlin about what he learned. Watch the video for the full interview.

