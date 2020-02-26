Will thousands of Northeast Kingdom residents finally get high-speed internet?

Bringing broadband to the Northeast Kingdom has been a mission for years. Tonight, at a public meeting in St. Johnsbury, people from more than two dozen towns can weigh in on a plan that could finally help connect them to high-speed internet.

Some 70,000 households are considered underserved by the federal definition of broadband, meaning they don't have access to 25/3 megabits or better.

The plan is for all communities in the Northeast Kingdom to build and operate their own network, called a communications union district. The ultimate goal is for every emergency service, business and household in the kingdom to have access to affordable, high-speed internet.

Members say not having strong internet is keeping people from moving to this part of the state.

"Broadband isn't optional anymore. It's something that is required. It prevents people from moving here because they might not be able to work remotely, whereas if they had better internet service, they could. It provides educational opportunities. There's opportunities for partnership with house services for aging in place," said Nicolas Anzealone of the Northeast Kingdom Broadband Working Group.

