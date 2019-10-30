Will expected heavy rain dampen your trick-or-treat plans?

Mother Nature is choosing to be scary this Halloween, with heavy rain expected just in time for trick-or-treating. With all the rain expected, our Connor Cyrus asked if if the storm will impact your Halloween plans.

Many of us have a memory of rushing home from school to get our Halloween costume ready and then heading out to trick-or-treat.

"I remember growing up, it would be a Tuesday trick-or-treating and it would kind of throw things off," said Burlington resident Forest Keys.

The father of two remembers the good ol' days of Halloween and says even with the chaos of Halloween on a school night, he wouldn't change it. "It's one day, you keep it the day. You know, rain or shine," said Keys.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says there's been a lot of controversy regarding Halloween celebrations at local schools. He says Halloween scheduling is not something the city's going to touch.

"It's up to the residents of Burlington to manage that the way that they choose to. We're not planning on weighing in and rescheduling Halloween," Weinberger said.

There has been a movement -- mostly on social media -- to move Halloween to the last Saturday of the month. People cite safety concerns and the difficulties of parents having time to trick-or-treat with their kids on a school night.

Keys says it's too much to move everything around. "We don't want our kids to be too soft in life, you know? They have to be challenged in life. If it's raining a little bit then have a little raincoat on top of their costume or something," he said.

Gary Sadowsky says it's going to be more than a little bit of rain, so if you are planning on going trick-or-treating Thursday be prepared to get wet.

For those that think it will be too scary out in the elements Thursday, there will be a Trunk-or-Treat event in the New North End Wednesday evening.

We have a poll on the main page of our website asking if you'll still be trick-or-treating even with the rain.