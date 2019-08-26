Williamson makes campaign stops in northern New Hampshire

Democrat for president Marianne Williamson was in New Hampshire Monday. The best selling author and activist's campaign stops in the North Country come just days before a crucial deadline for the next debate.

Marianne Williamson greeted a small yet energetic crowd of supporters in Littleton Monday. The democrat is one of only a few presidential candidates in the race with no experience in Washington, but she says that gives her an edge because she says she is not corrupted by money and power.

"I believe that the qualifications that I bring as someone who is not in that system, and not only equal to the qualifications that they bring, but even superior," Williamson said.

Jim Verrill traveled to Littleton from Vermont. He's a Bernie Sanders supporter but says he's glad Williamson is in the race. "I came over because I'm curious. I think that she's a voice that needs to be on the stage," he said.

As it stand right now, Williamson will not be on the next debate stage. She has not met both requirements -- 2 percent or higher in four polls and contributions from 130,000 unique donors.

So far Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang have qualified for the debates.

Verrill, who calls himself a loyal Democrat, says narrowing the field, at least for debates, gives each candidate a bigger voice. "To have more time to discuss issues -- real issues -- and not just spots for the evening news," he said.

Not qualifying for the debate does not mean Williamson's campaign is doomed according Dartmouth College professor Linda Fowler. "She is still going to have a platform even though it's not going to be on national television," she said.

Fowler says a presidential candidate does not need a lot of money to run in New Hampshire. She also says polls this early should not make or break a campaign. "It gives pollsters and the media too much control over a process that should be much more grassroots oriented," she said.

Williamson says she'll keep courting voters as long as the energy on the trail continues. "This is too important of a moment in American history for the conversation to be shut down by the DNC because they find it more convenient to just get this thing rolling with their approved candidates," she said.

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is another candidate who may not qualify for the next debate which takes place September 12th in Texas.