Williamstown fire considered suspicious

A suspicious fire destroys a two story home in Williamstown.

The Williamstown Fire Department responded to the home on Baptist Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the home was fully involved and said the bulk of the house had already collapsed. They then began an exterior attack of the fire and prevented it from consuming the garage side of the structure.

No one was hurt, or home at the time.

Investigators say the owner had left the home on Saturday, and took his family to Hampton Beach, N.H., and that the house was unoccupied during the time leading up to the fire.

This fire remains under investigation and is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Steven Otis at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON(1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.