Williamstown rescinds vote to terminate town manager

The select board in Williamstown, Vermont, has rescinded its vote to terminate the town manager, who was accused of creating a hostile work environment.

The Times Argus reports that the vote came moments after one board member resigned and another acknowledged that she had considered stepping down amid hostile backlash over last week's split decision.

On Monday, the board voted unanimously to rescind last week's finding that there was "just cause" to terminate Jackie Higgins, the veteran town manager, for “creating a hostile work environment and violating the town's harassment policy.”

