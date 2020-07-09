Retiring Williston fire chief has no plans to extinguish inner flame

For the first time in nearly 50 years, Williston's fire chief won't be heading into the fire station. Chief Kenneth Morton announced his retirement this week.

Chief Kenneth Morton

Morton may be hanging up the boots and helmet, but he says his passion for firefighting isn't going anywhere. "This has been a wonderful choice in my life to serve the community," he said.

Morton has loved the fire service since he was three-years-old, sitting on a tricycle watching the fire trucks down the road from his house. "I did have an interest in those trucks that were the next street over that went down to the corner to go to fire calls on a regular basis," he said.

Little did that toddler know he would be calling it a career after nearly 50 years of service. He has watched the town of Williston grow and the fire company grow, including adding a full-time career staff and paramedics and building a new fire station.

Morton has grown with them, but he says he knew now was the time to hang up the helmet. "I haven't had a weak moment yet. I've actually been smiling for the last three weeks, three months, maybe even the last year, knowing that this will be the end of my career. So, I'm very happy to leave, but also maybe a little sad to leave behind all that I've worked here with the department but ultimately it is time," he said.

But fire has become a common thread of passion in his life and he has no plan to extinguish that flame. "I try to deny it, but the reality is that there is a common thread through my life that is involving the fire service. It might be the fire department I have been involved with for the last 38 years, or the ten before that on a couple other departments. It could be the antique trucks I own, it could be the collectibles I have, but certainly there is a lot in my life that is fire," said Morton.

Morton has owned nine antique trucks, collected hundreds of fire related collectibles, and has an encyclopedia-like mind of fire history. So although he has plans to spend more time with family and other hobbies, the fire career is not quite over. "Well, there are more firetrucks in my garage then the fire station in Williston, so yeah, to some degree it will continue," said Morton.

Morton also says that one thing he is looking forward to the most is setting up a bench outside his garage so he can enjoy warm summer nights drinking a soda.

Morton will still be on call from home and WCAX will let you know when a new chief takes over.