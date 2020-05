A Sharps box is up at the Williston Fire Department.

Firefighters say the box helps people safely get rid of their used, unused, or expired syringes and lancets.

Sharps in trash cans can cause accidental needle sticks which can spread infection and disease.

Sharps in recycling bins can injure trash haulers and recycling workers.

Firefighters say the red box was made possible through a grant from the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.