Williston Police looking for owners of stolen items

Police in Williston are looking to return stolen items to their rightful owners.

On Saturday, Williston Police searched a hotel room for stolen property under a warrant.

They found a significant number of stolen items, including checks, identification documents, electronics, and personal items.

Anyone who has been the victim of a recent theft from a motor vehicle should contact the Williston Police Department with a description of the missing items.

Recovered identifiable products will be returned to their owners.

Several arrests are forthcoming in this case.

