Williston Police welcoming a new pup to the team!

We're told Comfort K-9 Duke is the first police dog in Vermont to serve solely as a therapy dog for those who have experienced trauma.

Williston PD say they're looking for to his arrival this Sunday when they're live streaming the first meeting between Duke and his handler, Officer Cohen.

Duke was donated by Boonefield Labradors and we're told he has more training to go!