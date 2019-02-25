Williston Rd. backed up because of car vs. telephone pole

A road that already gets busy during the morning commute is even more backed up because of a crash Monday morning.

Police say a car crashed into a telephone pole at the intersection of Williston Rd. at Mary St. in South Burlington.

Traffic is down to one lane for both westbound and eastbound traffic

One person had to be transported to the hospital, but we don't know how they're doing.

Police say it's an active scene and they don't know how long traffic will be backed up.

