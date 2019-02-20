Williston company's companion animal mission

Christy Gardner lost both of her legs as an Army Humvee driver.

Eight years ago, Moxie, a golden retriever, became her companion. The dog pushed Gardner to become an assistant captain on the USA Women's Sled Hockey Team and three-time discus and shot put champion.

Gardner was recently featured in the VetriScience Take Good Care video series. Vetriscience is based in Williston and have been making supplements for companion animals since 1972.

Galen Ettlin spoke with the company's marketing director, Derek Achambault, about the Take Good Care series and Christy Gardner's involvement.