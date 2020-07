Williston's fire chief is working his final fires this summer.

After nearly 50 years in fire service, Chief Kenneth Morton Jr. is retiring. He spent the last 38 years with Williston and the past 28 as the chief.

The town manager calls Morton a strong force in advocating for the department and says the fire veteran is well respected.

A recruitment process is underway to hire the next chief.

We should know this summer who is taking over.