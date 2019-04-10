Williston forum to discuss community approach to substance abuse prevention

Could the saying "it takes a village" be applied to stopping substance abuse? That's what residents are talking about in Williston Wednesday.

Organizers of a community forum are talking with neighbors about how the community can help. They say they want to model it off Iceland's approach of the community's support.

The event will consist of small group discussions about the science of addiction and current trends and look at next steps for the community.

It will take place at the Williston Central School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.