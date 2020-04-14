Williston man accused of price gouging on face masks

The state is going after a Williston man, accusing him of price gouging during the coronavirus crisis.

Shelley Palmer-File photo

Shelley Palmer owns Big Brother Security Programs.

The state says Palmer imported surgical masks for 10 cents each and resold them to the Central Vermont Medical Center for $2.50 each.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan is suing.

A judge will decide next week whether to grant a temporary injunction that would force Palmer to stop selling the masks.