Williston Police are investigating the theft of an expensive piece of construction equipment.

Surveillance photo

Authorities say the Bobcat S250 is valued between $14,000 to $20,000. They say the theft took place Sunday around 10:54 a.m. from an address on Avenue D in Williston. Surveillance images show the truck and trailer that were used in the theft.

Anyone with information please contact the Williston Police Department.