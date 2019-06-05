Williston soldier to take part in D-Day remembrance

Seventy-five years ago was a turning point in World War Two -- the D-Day invasion on the beaches of Normandy that changed everything. And a Vermont soldier is there this week to help commemorate the event.

"This is a huge historical event. It's something that should never be forgotten," said U.S. Army Pfc. Alexander Henning of Williston. Just 24 years-old, but Henning knows the importance of what happened in Normandy 75 years ago on June 6th, 1944.

As Hitler's German war machine tightened it's grip on Europe, the fate of the continent -- and the outcome of World War II -- hinged on the success of Operation Overlord. Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France. The turning point in the war -- victorious over the Germans trying to hold the line.

"A lot of men gave their lives for our country's greater good, France and all of Europe, and it's important we not forget the sacrifices made for the freedom of the whole world," Pfc. Henning said.

The CVU grad is part of a delegation taking part in ceremonies there to honor the sacrifice of the 13,000 allies killed, wounded, or missing in action that day, including more than 8,200 Americans. "It's a huge honor to be here and stand on this hallowed ground that those who came before me fought so hard to take back and gave their lives for," Pfc. Henning said.

Henning enlisted in the Army a year ago and has yet to deploy. If he does, he says he plans to take what he learned in Normandy with him. "When you join the military, these men who fought in World War II -- they are your heroes. You look up to them and get a deeper understanding of what they went through and seeing what they had to do," he said. "It's definitely emotional and scary thinking of being in their footsteps, and that they did it without a second thought is really respectable, and you get a much deeper understanding being here and standing on this ground."

It took more than two months for the U.S. and its allies to break out of Normandy following D-Day, liberating Paris on August 25th and securing victory over Germany by the spring of 1945.