Wilmington Works One Year Later

It was just about one year ago today when Beurremont Bakery and 802 Fitness and Therapy won Wilmington Works' Make it on Main Street contest.

The two businesses each received 10 thousand dollars to move to downtown Wilmington. It was a way to help revitalize the area. The business are located in the old High School which is now being turned into a community center.

Over the last year, Hannah Cofiell from Beurremont Bakery has been getting her space ready to be a licensed commercial kitchen and meeting with the health inspector to get it up to code. She's been back to baking the last 5 weeks for her wholesale accounts. On most Friday and Saturday afternoons, she opens her doors to sell items to the community. The 10-grand went towards equipment and contractors like electricians.

Cofiell said, "All that fun stuff that you know was not something that I would love to spend my own money on. So, it was really helpful to get that and be able to use that towards getting this place working."

802 Fitness and Therapy isn't your average gym that has tons of equipment, owner Paul Croutworst says he's getting people moving the way they're supposed to be moving. Before, Croutworst was limited to the amount of clients he could see at one time. Now he says he has at least quadrupled that number. The 10-grand he received went towards the Inbody body composition analysis machine. It essentially takes your body weight and tells you how much is muscle mass, water content and fat mass.

Croutworst said, "Like everything else in here, it's just a tool, but it allows us to tap int more of that weight loss market too, not just like the rehab or the performance, but again, anytime you can change that body composition, you're going to perform better."

The money for the contest was provided by Paul Pabst, executive producer of the Dan Patrick Show, who has a second home in Wilmington.