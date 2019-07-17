Wilmington man charged in two domestic disputes

A Wilmington, New York, man is in jail after two domestic disputes in the North Country.

Police say Kyle L. Wilkerson went into a home without permission and damaged the car in the driveway Tuesday. Authorities say when he got in the house, he hit and choked a female victim and then hit a man with an unknown object. They say he then went on to hit both victims with a shovel.

The two victims were treated for lacerations and contusions and released. Wilkerson fled the scene but was caught later.

After further investigation, police say Wilkerson was also involved in a prior domestic dispute on Monday with the same female victim, but in Lake Placid. They say he violated an active order of protection, choked the victim, hit her and broke her cell phone.

Wilkerson was arraigned in Lake Placid and is being held on a $100,000 bond.