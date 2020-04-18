Wind carries flames from garage fire to nearby home

A house in Swanton is a total loss after flames from a fire that broke out in a detached garage blew toward the home.

Courtesy Dave St. Pierre

Vermont State Police say the fire started around 11:30 Saturday morning at a garage located 25 feet from the house on Lord Road.

Police say 20 MPH winds blew the flames toward the house. Police report the side of the house caught on fire. Police say the fire spread to the interior of the house quickly and although the firefighters were successful in extinguishing the flames, the damage from soot, smoke, water and fire is extensive.

Police say the garage, which burned to the ground, was supplied with electricity from the house. According to the occupants, the electricity was not working properly and none of the outlets or lights functioned.

The origin of the fire was determined to have started on the interior of the garage but the cause of the fire is undetermined due to the severe devastation and complete consumption of the structure.

Officials say everyone got out of the house safely and there were no injuries. They say a large barn to the southwest of the garage also began to burn but crews extinguished the flames and saved it.

Anyone having any information regarding this fire is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Todd Ambroz of the Vermont State Police at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

