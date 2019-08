An investigation is underway after an early morning fire damaged a garage attached to a home.

Fire officials say no one was home when the fire broke out early Thursday.

They say the homeowner received an alert and called officials.

Fire crews were able to keep it contained to the garage where they believe it started.

They say the wind on Lake Champlain made it tougher to fight the fire.

They do say the working fire alarm saved the house which only has some smoke damage.