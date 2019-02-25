Wind, snow and power outages Monday

Scattered power outages have been reported across Vermont Monday morning, and the strongest winds have yet to come.

The outages have ranged from a couple hundred to 1,600.

Channel 3 Morning News meteorologist Gary Sadowsky says the strongest winds are coming in the afternoon. There are wind advisories for most of the region, but southern Vermont has a high wind warning. Gusts up to 65 mph are possible.

A Green Mountain Power spokesperson says crews are keeping an eye on outages so they can turn the lights back on quickly.

“We follow any changes in the weather very closely so we can respond quickly and safely for our customers,” said Eric Lemery, from GMP’s operations division. “We have been tracking this storm for days and we’re prepared for the forecast.”

GMP is reminding everyone to stay away from any downed lines or trees and to drive carefully.