Windham County COVID-19 cluster limited to 'familial connections'

We are learning new details about a COVID-19 cluster in Windham County.

The Vermont Health Department says it can't release many details and did not say how many cases were in this cluster.

They said the cluster is "limited to a small number of people with familial connections" and went on to say they don't see any evidence yet of community spread associated with those cases.

Right now, the department says their staff is working on contact tracing.

The Brattleboro health office will hold more testing on Wednesday.