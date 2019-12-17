Windham County Humane Society expands to meet growing need

The Windham County Humane Society is issuing a public call for help. The organization is looking to expand to meet a growing need.

A little over a dozen healthy cats were put under the knife Tuesday to be spayed and neutered in Brattleboro. The procedures were performed by a nonprofit that travels the state called Spay ASAP.

"We do about two or three surgery days a week," said the group's Dr. Sara White.

These surgeries took place at the Windham County Humane Society, but they are typically done wherever there is room. "Things like an Amercan Legion or a church basement or a town hall," White said.

"The shelter role is definitely shifting," said Humane Society's Annie Guion.

A shifting role to meet an increasing need. Over the last decade the number of abandoned or stray animals taken to the society has tripled from around 300 to 900. About half are being transported to Vermont from the southern United States.

"Spay neuter is not as accepted or understood or available, so they are still reproducing. They will get litters of kittens or puppies dropped at their doors. We haven't seen that in years," Guion said.

In 2014 the Windham County Humane Society started a pilot project to include medical care on site. It's the only humane society in the state to offer pet care for low-income owners.

"A lot of what you do as soon as an animal walks in your building will dictate how long they are going to stay in your building. And the more you can shorten that length of stay, the more animals you can help," Guion said.

So while the numbers have increased, they still have empty pens. That's because the length of stay for dogs is just 12 days. By including medical care on site, animals can get the care they need and are quickly adopted into the community. It also allows owners to help their sick pets so more can stay at home.

"If you can afford the vet clinic, we are going to send you to our local vets, and they are amazing," Guion said.

But the facility has outgrown it's current design. A $1.9 million expansion is in the works. It includes more isolation for sick animals and and more space to treat them.

"It's not about warehousing more animals but helping more animals through a process that gets them adopted more quickly or keeps them in the home they already have," Guion said.

"It allows people who otherwise can't afford it to get that care," White added.

The humane society has already raised a little over half of its goal. They hope to break ground on the expansion by June of next year.