N.H. man accused of slapping a teen Trump supporter during primary

A New Hampshire man will be in court Friday, accused of slapping a teen who supports President Donald Trump.

This comes after he cast his vote during the New Hampshire Primary earlier this week.

Windham Police say it all happened at Windham High School around 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

We're told as 34-year-old Patrick Bradley was leaving, he walked by a Trump campaign tent, slapped a 15-year-old and assaulted 2 other adults.

He's also accused of throwing Trump campaign signs.

He's being held on cash bail.