A man is arrested after allegedly firing a gun at a family member at a home in Windham.

He is arrested on charges of aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment.

Vermont State Troopers responded to a call for suspicious activity on Friday night.

Police say 47 year old Peter Van Alstyne left the scene after firing the weapon.

He voluntarily turned himself in. A judge was contacted and determined that Van Alstyne be released on conditions.