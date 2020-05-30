Art has been one way for Vermont students to find some sort of escape during the pandemic.

Some Burlington High School students are teaming up with a local artist to present a new online exhibit.

It's called "Window of Hope."

The art exhibit documents student experiences and emotions over the past six weeks.

There are sketches, photos, paintings and audio recordings.

The students in the Burlington City and Lake Semester class collaborated with artist Mary Lacy.

Lacy is from Jericho and her artwork has been displayed around the Burlington area in the past including at the Moran Plant.

She's also painted animal murals across the country.

As part of her contribution to the WIndow of Hope project, Lacy drew nightly self-portraits just before falling asleep.

