Windsor County man pleads guilty to fatal crash

A Windsor County man accused of taking drugs before a 2017 crash that killed his mother will spend at least one year in prison.

The Rutland Herald reports Joseph Mailhiot has accepted a plea agreement, admitting to driving under the influence of drugs with death resulting.

Police say the Rochester man was driving with his mother, 63-year-old Detra Coltey Mailhiot, when he went off Route 100 in Killington, hitting multiple trees. He admitted he'd taken Oxycodone, heroin, marijuana, cold medicine, an antibiotic and an over-the-counter painkiller in the 24 hours before the crash.

Mailhiot told the judge last week that he had become addicted after he received a prescription for opiates for a knee problem.