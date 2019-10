The Windsor County state's attorney is stepping down early next year.

David Cahill plans to leave his spot as the county's top prosecutor on Jan. 12.

Cahill was appointed by then-Gov. Peter Shumlin in 2016.

He says he is leaving the post to be "Mr. Dad" for his two young children.

And while Cahill says you'll likely see him at the Dartmouth Skiway this winter, he says he is committed to helping current staff in the office with ongoing cases.