Windsor County students celebrate veterans

Students celebrated veterans in Ludlow Friday.

Elementary, middle, and high school students from the Black River School sang a song and displayed flags they created. The flags represent different branches of the military. Governor Phil Scott and some local veterans were there.

Students told us this is their was of saying thanks. "They risked their lives every day for our country and their freedom and it is important to honor that," said Oliver Graves, 5th grade.

"They needed to be honored because they helped fight our war and we wouldn't probably be here right now if they didn't do that" said Casey Orzechowski, 6th grade.

This is the 7th year the school has done these events. The parent who helped make it happen told us she wanted to make sure kids knew that Veterans Day is much more than a day off from school.

