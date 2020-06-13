Windsor School principal on paid leave following "appalling" social media post

The Mt. Ascutney School Board has voted unanimously to place Windsor School principal, Tiffany Riley, on paid leave immediately, following a Facebook post that 'uniformly appalled" the board.

This is what the post said, according to a statement from the Mt. Ascutney School Board.

“I firmly believe that Black Lives Matter, but I DO NOT agree with the coercive measures taken to get to this point across; some of which are falsified in an attempt to prove a point. While I want to get behind BLM, I do not think people should be made to feel they have to choose black race over human race. While I understand the urgency to feel compelled to advocate for black lives, what about our fellow law enforcement? What about all others who advocate for and demand equity for all? Just because I don’t walk around with a BLM sign should not mean I am a racist [sic]”

The school board says the post does not reflect the values of the district. They also say that there was a follow-up Facebook post from Riley that, "acknowledged no culpability, expressed no specific contrition or empathy, and showed no humility." according to the statement.

The board feels the continued employment of Riley damages the school and students. They recognized her, "meaningful and positive impact on Windsor School," but said they "are resolved that she will no longer lead our school."

