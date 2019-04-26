Windsor armory to be torn down, converted to dog park

The old National Guard armory in Windsor could become a dog park.

The armory closed in 2011 when the National Guard consolidated operations. The town owns the land it sits on and was given the option to take ownership of the building as well. But an inspection found issues with the building, so town officials rejected that option and the Guard now has to take it down.

"The selectboard voted not to accept the building and to direct the National Guard to remove it from the property, bring it back to its original state -- which was a field. And it will be one more athletic field, very likely it could be our dog park that there's been a lot of interest in," said Windsor Town Manager Tom Marsh.

Officials say it could be several years before the site is restored.