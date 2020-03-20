Windsor distillery donating hand sanitizer

A distillery in Windsor is the latest to give away a hot commodity -- hand sanitizer.

Silo Distillery is know for it's vodka, gin and whiskey products, but after the company was approached by area restaurants, it decided to also begin producing hand sanitizer. They are following federal guidelines. Members of the public who want it can get up to 16 ounces. Employees say the response has been huge.

"An influx almost of people looking for it. At health care facilities, nursing homes, and just other establishments in general, so we are trying to keep up. We certainly didn't plan to make this much. That is the other concern, is that maybe we aren't going to get the supplies to make it," said Silo's Erin Bell.

The distillery is updating it's public hours. Everyone is asked to bring a bottle to fill. You can find more information online at Silo's website.



