Windsor grandmother charged with selling heroin, fentanyl

A grandmother is sleeping behind bars after confessing to selling thousands of dollars worth of heroin and fentanyl from her house in Windsor.

Lisa Nugent plead not guilty to four felony counts.

Windsor Police say after investigating, they sent an informant to buy heroin from Nugent in January and February.

Police executed a search warrant over the weekend,

They say there was a lot of trash, 112 bags of heroin, and needles.

Police also found $3,000 in cash and a handgun.

Nugent faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted on all charges.