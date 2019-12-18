Windsor man charged with poaching, fleeing from game wardens

CAVENDISH, Vt. (WCAX) A Windsor man has been charged with poaching and fleeing from game wardens after a robo-deer sting over the weekend.
It happened in Cavendish Saturday. Authorities say Robert Hagar, 48, fired a gun from the cab of his truck at a deer facsimile after legal shooting hours and then led game wardens on a pursuit.
Officials say he caused at least one vehicle to go off the road during the chase. They eventually tracked Hagar to a home in Weathersfield where they arrested him and seized his truck.
Hagar was charged with attempting to elude, being a felon in possession of a firearm, taking big game in closed season, and shooting from a public highway.
He pleaded not guilty on Monday and is due back in court in January 21.