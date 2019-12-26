Windsor works to clean up rundown properties

The town of Windsor in on a mission to clean up rundown properties. While many residents and business owners support the plan, others say it's not the town's responsibility. Our Adam Sullivan has more on the controversy.

Over the last 10 years, the town of Windsor has pumped roughly $30 million into the downtown, using state and federal funds to help spruce up blighted properties. Now, two more buildings are on that list.

At first look, the old dry cleaning business in downtown Windsor doesn't look to be in that bad of shape. But get a different perspective from the back and it's obvious there is no saving the structure.

Town officials say the same is true for a former apartment complex a block from Main Street.

"Both of them have burned in the past and then have further degraded as they sat," said Tom Marsh, the town manager.

The town is looking to acquire both properties and tear them down to make way for new possibilities down the road. Town Meeting Day voters approved a $1 million bond to target blighted properties.

"As we are seeing more and more interest in real estate because of the housing market in the Upper Valley, that has driven interest in blight removal as well as potential development," Marsh said.

"Definitely be nice to see them cleaned up and developed into something," said Brandon Vella, who opened an antique store on Main Street about a year and a half ago.

Vella jokes that he has a personal interest in structures that are falling down.

"You never know what's buried underneath," he said. "Those collapsed roofs are kind of my bread and butter."

But David Taft, a lifelong resident, has a different take.

"I understand that we have a lot of desolate buildings that are unsightly," he said.

But Taft doesn't feel the burden of getting rid of blight should fall on the taxpayers.

"People that own properties that are desolate also own businesses that are thriving," he said.

Town officials say if they did not step in, it could take years to remove the properties.

"Municipalities have access to state and federal funding that individuals may not have access to," Marsh said.

The town manager says if things go smoothly, the properties could be demolished, removed and ready for redevelopment by spring.