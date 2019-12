Students who will take a ride to school on an electric bus will be chosen Thursday.

Three Vermont school districts and one transit agency from Washington, Chittenden, Franklin and Rutland counties will be rolling out the green buses as part of a pilot program.

The goal is to study the feasibility and cost-effectiveness of electric buses over a two-year period.

This pilot is one of the first programs in the state using money from a settled lawsuit with Volkswagen.