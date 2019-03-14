Winning $2.7M Megabucks ticket sold in Fairlee

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) Vermont lottery officials say someone has won a $2.7 million Tri-State Megabucks jackpot.
They say the winning ticket for Wednesday's drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven store on U.S. Route 5 North in Fairlee.
The ticket matched five out of five numbers, plus the Megaball number.
The winning numbers were 5-14-25-27-28; the Megaball number was 3.
3/14/2019 7:47:48 AM (GMT -4:00)