A close call for a Winooski Police officer Saturday during a DUI stop.

The stop, captured on an Essex Police cruiser dash cam, shows a passing car coming within feet of the cruiser. Police say the officer had to jump out of the way.

No one was injured but police later tracked down the driver to have a talk.

Authorities are reminding drivers that it’s a state law to move over and slow down when passing police, a tow truck, or any other emergency vehicle.