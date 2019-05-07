Nearly $60M Winooski school bond up for vote Tuesday

Winooski voters will decide Tuesday if they'll back some big upgrades to local schools.

It's a nearly $60 million bond to pay for infrastructure fixes and expansion.

School officials say that unlike most other school districts in Vermont, Winooski is growing. They expect to have another 250 kids in the next 10 years, and that it'll be cheaper to invest now.

For 12 years now, there has been a moratorium on the state splitting construction costs with schools.

If voters say yes, construction would start next year, with the goal of finishing by 2022.

