Winooski-based virus cluster up to 74 cases

More COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Winooski outbreak.

The health department Wednesday said 74 people are now connected to the cluster, with about 80 percent of them located in Winooski and the rest distributed around Burlington and Chittenden County. No one has been hospitalized and no one has died and officials says only one in five are showing any symptoms.

Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine acknowledged recent confusion stemming from comments from the World Health Organization about whether people who aren't showing symptoms can spread the virus. He says they can. "The bottom line that I want to convey is that the the virus can be spread by people without symptoms, whether they ultimately develop symptoms or not," he said.

They're continuing free testing this week to identify other potential cases connected to the Winooski outbreak and that those affected or in close contact are following isolation procedures.

