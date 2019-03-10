Winooski explores new parking options

Winooski's first female mayor will be sworn in at Monday's city council meeting. As mayor, Kristine Lott said she'll be focusing on community engagement.

"I heard from a lot of people, 'I feel left out, left behind. I don't know what's going on in the city right now.' And I think it's going to be really critical to address that," Lott said.

Part of that plan means getting the word out about issues like parking.

Lott said the city is using grant money to explore how signage can be improved and using the ParkMobile app-- like Burlington does.

"We actually have enough. I think it's difficult to find and use," Lott said.

On Town Meeting Day, voters also approved a $9.7 million bond to design and build a new garage on Abenaki Way. It will be paid for in parking fees and with any state or federal grants the city can get.