Winooski mourns loss of longtime firefighter

A longtime Winooski firefighter has passed away.

George Gamelin joined the department at 21 and just last year finished 60 years serving the community. But even after retirement he was a regular at the fire station.

He was profiled as a Super Senior on WCAX and was affectionately know as "Pepe" and was considered a father figure to the rest of the members.

When Gamelin started, the trucks were not enclosed and the firefighters went into burning buildings without oxygen masks. The Winooski native fought fires like the huge Cathedral Church fire in Burlington along with many more infernos. He was 82-years old.